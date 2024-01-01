'Victorious' was a Nickelodeon series that was very successful during 2010 and 2013. However, despite having a prosperous future on television, the series was taken off the air from one moment to the next, drawing the attention of followers, who expected to see the figures of 'Victorious'. Likewise, when this production went off the air unexpectedly, many fans pointed to the protagonist Victoria Justice as the reason for the end.

However, the news portal Pop's Lit revealed the real reason why 'Victorious', the Nickelodeon series, was canceled and behind it would be its actors, who with their inappropriate behavior and actions could have involved the channel in serious problems. .

Why was 'Victorius', the Nickelodeon series, cancelled?

In 2012, an American news outlet published a gossip column revealing details of an unexpectedly canceled children's series. It doesn't exactly say the name of the series, but in the text it describes some characters that fit into 'Victorious'. In addition, it is mentioned that the young actors consumed narcotics and recorded while drunk, which generated fear in the production due to possible complaints from parents. The anguish of the members of the channel was great, so they decided to cancel their creation, even though their stars did not want to.

'Victorious' went off the air without a precise end to the series.

Is there evidence of the reason for the cancellation of 'Victorious'?

As revealed by Pop's List, the source of the gossip confirmed two years later that yes, he was referring to 'Victorious', the Nickelodeon series. In addition, Avan Jogiaan actor who played Beck Oliver in the series, revealed in a video in 2020—perhaps coincidentally—that he does not remember any recorded scenes from 'Victorious', but he does remember going out partying every night.

Was Ariana Grande one of those involved in the column?

The column also mentions an actress who was given her series alongside another Christian actress. A detail that fits just with Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy, since they had their series 'Sam and Cat'. The worst came later because in the text they point out Grande as one of the main people involved in these irresponsible and inappropriate acts for her age at the time.

In the case of the actress Jennette, her description would fit because years later she is the one who writes in her book about her Christian faith during her growing up period, that is, while she was acting in 'Icarly'. Likewise, in her biography, the actress details that Dan Schneider, one of the writers of the series, forced her to drink alcohol, comparing her to the cast of 'Victorious', who did.

Who else from the 'Victorious' cast is highlighted in the column?

In the column they also mention the relationships between actors, something that perhaps at that time was not appropriate for their ages. In addition, a short video that went viral on social media a long time ago would confirm what was written. In the audiovisual material, actress Liz Gillies is first seen hugging Matt Bennett in an affectionate way; Ariana Grande also gets very close to the actor as if she were going to give him a kiss.