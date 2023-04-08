A playable demo is now available for Wild Hearts.

The free trial for Omega Force’s take on Monster Hunter formula is downloadable now on current-gen console systems, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Wild Hearts video review shows off everything that’s great – and not so great – about the game and its various versions.

You’ll need an EA account to play but once you’re all signed up, you’ll get access to the “latest content” for free from today until 13th April, 2023, where you’ll be free to explore the game ” right up to the gates of Minato”.

If you like what you see and decide to buy the action RPG, you’ll secure a 20 per cent discount on Xbox and PlayStation across the same time period, too.

Matt awarded Wild Hearts a Recommended badge, calling it “far more than just a Monster Hunter clone”, adding, “Wild Hearts exceeds expectations and then some, mixing streamlined action with inventive new toys”.

“There’s no disguising Wild Hearts’ inspiration here: you accept missions, track down colossal beasts roaming the land and you battle through day and night, alone or in online co-op, until your target is slain,” Thomas writes in Digital Foundry’s Wild Hearts Face Off feature. “Beyond that, you scavenge their remains, mine the environment for resources and forge even higher-stat weapons and armor to take on even tougher foes.

“What sets this game apart is its target hardware: Wild Hearts targets current-gen consoles and PC only, whereas Monster Hunter is firmly addressing older gaming hardware. This gave me plenty of optimism going into reviewing the game – but it’s clear that despite some Laudable ambition here, every version of the game has technical issues in some form that must be addressed.