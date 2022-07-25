A woman contacted Hemaya International Center at the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, to inquire about the uses of syringes and medical drugs, and noticed that her husband was hiding them in his private locker. , but the challenge was in the wife’s desire to treat the whole matter from a distance, that is, without her husband’s knowledge and knowledge or his presence at the center, where she requested psychological support and direct guidance from the social consultants at the center, enabling her to help her husband make the treatment decision, and by following up on the center The wife managed to save her husband and her home from collapse.

The Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayat, said: “A woman contacted the center through one of the Dubai Police channels dedicated to communicating with the public and receiving reports, and attached to her message a picture of injections and medical drugs that she would like to know their uses. She assured us that her fear for her husband, his interest and his future is what prompted her to seek help from the center and that she prefers that her communication with the center be done remotely, and for our part, we made it clear to her that we value her communication with us and that we will study her case and help her in all possible ways, as we explained to her that these injections are used For abuse or for therapeutic purposes, as for pills, they are a psychological treatment for depression, and taking medications is governed by many controls, perhaps the most prominent of which are adherence to the doses, their quantity and the specified period of time.

Surprise

When asked about how she found those syringes and medical drugs, she explained that she noticed her little child messing around in a cupboard dedicated to his father’s purposes and personal belongings, so she went to take him to another place to play, and here was the surprise as she looked at some medical drugs and syringes hidden inside the cupboard, and photographed them with her phone, Then she went to the hall of the house and asked her husband why he kept it. He told her, under the influence of shock and tension, that it was his friend and not his, and that she could get rid of it because it was not important, so she took the initiative to throw it in the trash.

suspicious behavior

Colonel Al-Khayyat continued: “The wife’s discomfort with the matter encouraged her to communicate with Hemaya International Center, and the wife later disclosed some suspicious behavior to her husband, such as his frequent visits to psychiatric clinics and his taking of medical drugs that greatly affected their marital relationship and made him very emotional, in addition to his staying up at night in Far away with his friends, and making problems with her for no reason, and she also pointed out that it seems normal and peaceful at times and turns into another person after taking those medical drugs, which made her think more than once about separation, but her loyalty and respect for the ten, is what encouraged her to Patience, endurance, reviewing itself and its decision, and communicating with the competent authorities to find appropriate solutions.

Orientation steps

He continued: “Based on the wife’s desire that the center should not have any contact with her husband or direct intervention to treat the matter, the Addiction Counseling and Aftercare Department was keen to enable her to understand the effects of medical drugs on her husband’s psyche and behavior, and then educate her about the importance of guiding the husband during times when she feels that he is A normal and peaceful person, as she reported, to resort to the competent authorities for treatment instead of continuing to take drugs that will destroy his life, health and family, and with our continuous follow-up to the developments of the situation, the wife succeeded in convincing her husband of the danger of taking depression medications just to pass through difficult times, and to follow bad friends, then She encouraged him to take the decision to resort to one of the specialized treatment centers in the country, to start the journey of recovery under the supervision of experts and specialists, and she retracted the decision to separate completely, especially after her husband improved and life returned to its normal course at home.



