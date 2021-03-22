Capitals (agencies)

A number of Arab countries, the United Nations, and the Arab League yesterday welcomed the initiative announced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen. In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the Kingdom of Bahrain’s support for the noble initiative announced by Saudi Arabia to cease fire in Yemen, under the supervision of the United Nations, in the Kingdom’s keenness to stop the bloodshed and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s aspiration for this good Saudi initiative to receive support and welcome from all Yemeni parties and the international community in order to end the war, restore peace and security to Yemen, and achieve the aspirations of its people for reconstruction, development and prosperity.

For its part, the State of Kuwait expressed its welcome and support for the Saudi initiative to reach a comprehensive political agreement, including a comprehensive ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Kuwait called on the Yemeni parties to interact positively with this initiative and fully adhere to it with a view to launching consultations between the Yemeni parties, in order to reach the desired political solution according to the three agreed upon references.

The Ministry also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to support this initiative and strive to launch the political process that ends the ongoing conflict in Yemen, in a way that preserves the brotherly country’s security and stability, and fulfills the hopes and aspirations of its people.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government affirmed its full support for the Saudi initiative, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said: Jordan absolutely supports this initiative, which provides an integrated proposal to reach a comprehensive political agreement, consistent with international legitimacy resolutions, that ends the crisis, protects Yemen and its people, and strengthens security. And regional stability.

Safadi stressed that the initiative represents a practical step in efforts to end the Yemeni crisis and address its catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

Egypt also, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the Saudi initiative. The statement stated that Egypt appreciates the sincere efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its relentless keenness to reach a comprehensive settlement in Yemen that ends its protracted political and humanitarian crisis, and works to give priority to the interest of the brotherly Yemeni people, and to create the atmosphere for the resumption of the political process in order to reach a comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis. Egypt called on all Yemeni parties to respond to the Saudi initiative, in order to inject the blood of the brotherly Yemeni people and support efforts to bring peace to Yemen.

In addition, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said: The international organization welcomes the new Saudi peace initiative to end the Yemen war, which is consistent with the efforts of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abul Gheit, expressed his support for the initiative, stressing that “the initiative represents a positive step towards a comprehensive settlement.” He pointed out that it reflects the sincerity of the Kingdom’s intentions, and its endeavor to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the continuing war.

For his part, the President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, announced the parliament’s support for the initiative, appreciating the sincere and appreciated efforts made by the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman