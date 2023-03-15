A whole other life: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 15 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 a whole other life is broadcast, a 2019 film directed by Alessandro Pondi starring Enrico Brignano, a Roman taxi driver who lives two parallel lives. For a while’. Ilaria Spada and Paola Minaccioni are also in the cast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Gianni is a Roman taxi driver with an established routine. He has a wife and two children and dreams of winning the lottery to change his dull and always the same daily life, unable to change the flow of his life. And when a wealthy couple, leaving for a week in the Maldives, forgets the keys to their wonderful Arabian Nights villa in their taxi, Gianni takes a gamble: he takes over the villa and its owner’s life, ending up in a merry-go-round of emotions. never lived before that culminate in the unexpected encounter with Lola, a girl’s dream that sees him as a winner and that upsets his existence. Gianni becomes a different person and hers with Lola is really “a whole other life” and he would be ready to drop everything for her if it weren’t for the legitimate owners to return to the villa at the end of the week’s vacation.

A whole different life: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Whole Another Life, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Enrico Brignano: Gianni

Ilaria Spada: Lola

Paola Minaccioni: Lorella

Maurizio LombardiManuel Del Grande

Monica Vallerini: Martha

Daniela Terreri: Erminia

Gabriele Lustri: Hannibal

Giordano Di Cola: Gaetano

Rossella Brescia: Money Woman

Giorgio Colangeli: Alfredo

Paolo Sassanelli: Themistocles

Streaming and TV

