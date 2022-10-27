Salvatore Silvestre had gone out on his motorbike to go to work, when he violently collided with a truck: rescue was useless

A particularly sad day yesterday, Wednesday 26 October, on the Italian roads. Salvatore Silvestre, a nurse originally from Campania but residing in Veneto for several years now, lost his life in a collision between his motorcycle and a truck. He was on his way to work when the truck cut his way and he couldn’t do anything to avoid it.

I’m different people that yesterday, Wednesday 26 October, they have lost his life as they reached their workplace or school.

The first was Edoardo Manesso, a student of only 15, who yesterday morning had left home early to reach his school in Novi Ligure. On the way, which he was traveling on aboard his moped, he collided with a car coming in the opposite direction. There was nothing for him to do.

Almost at the same time, before 8:00 in the morning, the same fate also befallen Linda Cecconi, a woman and mother of only 41, who met her end as she reached her job in the municipality of Arezzo. A truck overturned and hit her car in full, breaking her life on the spot.

Salvatore was also on his way to work yesterday morning. Originally from Campania, he had moved for years to the north, near Venicewhere he worked as a nurse.

Salvatore Silvestre’s accident

Salvatore Silvestre lived in the municipality of Spinea together with his partner, also originally from the south and employed in the health sector.

Yesterday morning he went out with hers motorcycle to reach the civil hospital in Venice where he worked.

At the exit of Spinea, a articulated lorry. The 38-year-old motorcyclist was unable to do anything to avoid a collision with the heavy vehicle.

A very violent impact which threw him several meters away on the asphalt.

Timely intervention by the local 118 rescuers, who after having picked him up transported him urgently to the nearby hospital in Mestre.

Unfortunately, any attempt to save his life was in vain and the boy’s heart stopped in journey to the hospital.