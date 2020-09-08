In Ishim, Tyumen Oblast, Russia, within the fifth grade of secondary college, an anti-terrorism train was held for youngsters. Earlier in a Russian college, the trainer taught 10-graders the way to spell a phrase containing obscene language.

The Ishim fifth-graders got a coaching session. The youngsters have been allegedly “taken” hostage, however nobody warned them that this was a coaching session. One of many college students turned unwell together with his coronary heart.

“Motion” was held at college quantity 2 on September 4 on the lesson of the fundamentals of life security (OBZH).

In line with the Telegram channel Baza, the “workouts” have been timed to coincide with the following anniversary of the Beslan tragedy. Throughout the OBZH lesson, individuals in army uniform broke into the 5A grade and performed the scene “everyone seems to be to sit down of their locations, it is a hostage taking.”

The victims of the tutorial course of have been college students from the military-patriotic class, native Yunarmeys. One in every of their youngsters, who had congenital coronary heart issues, turned unwell and needed to be taken house.

Mother and father have been outraged by such “teachings”, the knowledge was mentioned in social networks.

The varsity principal confirmed that there was such an exercise. In line with her, all the pieces just isn’t so scary, the dad and mom distorted the knowledge. She famous that the native metropolis council reacted to the publication on the Web, which started a test on this truth. “Mediazona”.

