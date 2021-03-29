The contagion of the new coronavirus from bats to humans through other animals is the most likely cause of the pandemic, according to the draft of a joint study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and China on the origin of COVID-19 to which he had access The Associated Press.

In turn, the document considered “extremely unlikely” that the origin was a laboratory leak.

The findings are within expectations, and leave many unsolved questions. The authors propose new investigations in all fields, except in the hypothesis of a laboratory leak.

In February, a WHO team inspected the Wuhan Institute of Virology, mentioned by some as a possible source of the origin of COVID. Photo: AFP

There was great expectation surrounding the report, since discovering the origin of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics, but it is also very sensitive because China responds aggressively to any suggestion that you are at fault for the current one.

Repeated delays in publishing the report had cast doubt on whether the Chinese side was trying to influence the conclusions.

“We have real concerns about the methodology and process in that report, including the fact that the Beijing government apparently helped write it, ” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent interview with CNN.

China on Monday rejected those criticisms.

“The United States has been talking about the report. Is the United States trying to put pressure on the members of the WHO expert group?” Asked Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Press conference given by WHO researchers after completing their China tour in February 2021. The report is based on their findings. Photo: AP

The report is mainly based on a visit by the WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected. The visit was made between mid-January and mid-February.

The revelations

The researchers listed four possible scenarios in order of probability. They concluded that contagion through a second animal was likely or very likely.

They considered probable direct contagion from bats to humans and they noted that expansion through the food cold chain was possible, but not likely.

The closest relative to the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry different coronaviruses. However, the report noted that “the evolutionary distance between bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, which suggests a missing link ‘‘.

The WHO and China report offers a hypothesis about the origin of the pandemic. Photo: AFP

Other very similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but mink and cats are also susceptible to COVID, suggesting that they could be carriers.

The AP received a draft on Monday, provided by a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO member country. It was not clear if the text could still change before publication, although the source said it was the final version.

A second diplomat confirmed receiving the report. Both declined to be identified because they were not authorized to release the document before its publication.

The WHO did not initially respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert who led the mission in Wuhan, said on Friday that the report had been finalized and was being reviewing and translating.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country had “concerns” about the report. Photo: AP

“I hope that in the next few days the whole process is completed and we can make it public,” he said.

The draft does not reach a conclusion on whether the outbreak started in the Wuhan fish market where one of the first sources of infection was identified in December 2019.

The discovery of other cases prior to the Huanan market suggests that it could have started elsewhere. But the report points out that there could have been mild cases that went undetected, and there could be a connection between the market and initial confirmed cases.

“Therefore, at this time no firm conclusion can be reached about the role of the Huanan market in the origin of the outbreak, nor how the infection entered the market. ”

The place was one of the first points suspicious because several stalls sold animalsYes, and some wondered if those animals could carry the virus to Wuhan.

The report noted that a variety of animal products were sold on the market, from bamboo rats to deer, often frozen, as well as live crocodiles.

As the pandemic spread across the globe, China found samples of the virus in frozen food wrappers from abroad, sometimes connecting those samples to localized outbreaks.

The report noted that the cold chain can be a vehicle in the long-distance spread of viruses, but it showed skepticism that this could be the origin of the outbreak. The risk, the document noted, is less than that of human-to-human respiratory tract infection. Most experts agree.

“Although there is some evidence of possible reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 from the handling of contaminated frozen products imported into China since the first wave of the pandemic, this would have been extraordinary in 2019, when the virus was not widely circulating,” said the study.

The report cited several reasons that practically ruled out the possibility that the virus had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, a speculative theory suggested and fostered by the likes of former US President Donald Trump.

These laboratory accidents are rare and laboratories in Wuhan that work with coronaviruses and vaccines are well managed, the report said.

He also noted that there are no records of viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 in no laboratory before December 2019, and that the risk of accidentally growing the virus was extremely low.

By Ken Moritsugu – The Associated Press