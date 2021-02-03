Today, Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, on a visit as part of an investigation they are conducting to determine the origin of the Corona virus in this city in central China.

This institute contains many laboratories surrounded by tight security measures, in which researchers conduct tests on viruses of the Corona strain.

A member of the expert mission, Peter Dashak, told reporters upon arriving by car at the entrance to the institute that the mission, consisting of ten researchers, “expects a very fruitful day and will ask all the questions that should be asked.”

The Corona virus appeared for the first time in the world in Wuhan in December 2019.

Today, CGTN, a Chinese foreign-language television news channel, said that WHO experts “will exchange ideas with the institute’s researchers on their daily work, international scientific cooperation and epidemic control.”

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed last week that the visit of the experts’ mission is part of a research project, and said at the time, “This is not an investigation.”