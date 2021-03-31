The World Health Organization (WHO) group of experts studying COVID-19 vaccines said Wednesday that an interim analysis of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, both developed in China, demonstrated “safety and good efficacy”, but information was missing.

The researchers are finishing their analysis on the clinical tests of these vaccines, and in the coming days could confirm whether or not you authorize its emergency use, as also reported this Wednesday.

Regarding what would be missing, data on the effect in older adults and people with other diseases. Once they are released, efficacy and safety studies on these two vaccines will be needed “to assess their effects” in these groups, they said.

A woman in Brazil receives a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. Photo: AP

The Mexican Alejandro Cravioto, president of the Group of Experts for Strategic Advice (SAGE) that issues recommendations on the use of anticovid vaccines to the WHO, said today that the two vaccines are in the “final process of analysis” and could soon be included in the agency emergency use list.

“The information that the two companies shared publicly last week at the last SAGE meeting clearly indicates that vaccines have levels of efficacy consistent with WHO requirements“, stressed the expert in a press conference.

Cravioto pointed out that many countries are already using these vaccines, since the WHO emergency list mainly targets countries that do not have regulatory bodies for the pharmaceutical sector.

Although the president of SAGE did not indicate when the recommendation could arrive, the list of vaccines against COVID-19 studied by the WHO, provided this Wednesday to journalists at the press conference, indicates that the decision could be made public in the first days of April, also in the case of the one made by the American company Moderna.

Another vaccine, Sputnik V from the Russian laboratory Gamaleya, is also under study by SAGE experts, although they have requested more data from Russia before you can issue your recommendation.

For now, the WHO authorizes the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and AstraZeneca anticovid vaccines (in the latter case, only the consignments manufactured in association with the South Korean SK BIO and the Serological Institute of the India).

The inclusion of vaccines in the WHO list is also important because those authorized by the international body can then be part of the COVAX program distribution of doses to developing countries.

Most of the more than 30 million vaccines that WHO has distributed through this program are manufactured by AstraZeneca in India and South Korea.

Source: agencies