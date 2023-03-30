Although it is said that people rooted in their religious beliefs become more skeptical, a womenmanaged to connect spiritually with his grannywho was a faithful believer, thanks to a medium that allows to establish communication with people who died.

Thomas John Flanagan, surprised the woman and all Internet users by revealing that a white rose appearedWell, her grandmother wanted to apologize for all her pain caused, being surrounded by her father and family.

This is possible, thanks to the fact that through the Seatbelt Psychic program, cases of a particular driver who helps strangers are revealed, because when getting into the taxi, he asks the passengers if they want to connect with their loved ones who died.

The cases become so moving that the videos do not stop circulating on different social networks, including TikTok, where scenes of people who allegedly connect ‘to the afterlife’ go viral.

On this occasion, the psychic medium, Thomas, while driving, got on the side of a woman, to whom he confessed, that when he got into the vehicle, he felt the presence of a female, similar to her, but elderly.

When revealing that it was the grandmother, the protagonist of the viral clip, the medium confessed that she was accompanied by a man who was involved in drugs and caused her a lot of damage.

Thus, the woman spoke of her father and mother, with whom she did not have the best home. Faced with pain, the medium confessed that the spirit of her grandmother appeared next to a white rose, which meant that he apologizedfor all the damage that could have caused him.

The passenger couldn’t help but burst into tears, so she talked about her son, who has down syndrome, which makes it even more wonderful, because together with her partner, they are giving him a life full of love.