The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the president of the Murcia Region Nursing College, Manuel García, participated this Wednesday in the planting of a white poplar in memory of the deceased by Covid-19municipal sources reported in a statement. In addition, within the framework of this act, held in the Jardín de la Seda and which was also attended by the Councilor for Health and Modernization of the Administration, Esther Nevado, a commemorative plaque has been discovered.

Serrano explained that the objective “has been, on the one hand, to remember all those who have lost their lives as victims of Covid-19 and, on the other, recognize the work of the toilets who have been working tirelessly for 14 months to care for and help Murcians facing very tough times.

In addition, the councilor will attend the offering of flowers at 7:30 p.m. that will be deposited next to the allegorical sculpture to health professionals at the door of the Reina Sofía Hospital. In addition, the building annexed to the City Hall and the Almudí Palace will light up in blue tonight, at 9.15 pm, to commemorate International Nursing Day.