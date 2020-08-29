Around the obelisk and in front of the White House, letters in the sky of the capital Washington: Trump 2020. A fireworks display to close the speech of the president-candidate who, against all common practice, uses the White House for his campaign. Accompanied by his wife Melania, Donald Trump arrived to formally accept his nomination as a candidate.

While lagging behind in the polls, the president has attacked rival Joe Biden. “Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul. He is the destroyer of American jobs, and, if we let him, the destroyer of America’s greatness.”, explains Donald Trump. The president was able to count on his best asset, his daughter Ivanka. She is there to smooth things over but hammer home the message. A few hundred yards away, anti-Trump protesters gathered to protest outside the White House.