It was an uneven match. The smile, the energy and the freshness of a Kamala Harris who was plentiful at times, against the stiffness, the expressionlessness and the monotony of a very defensive Mike Pence, who was entangled in sterile disquisitions and abused with irritating frequency of his turn to speak. The 55-year-old Californian senator disarmed the incumbent vice president by repeatedly sinking her fang into his jugular without ceasing to smile at him. His most forceful replies (phrases such as “the management of the pandemic carried out by your government is the worst failure in the history of our democracy” or “the people are respected when they are told the truth and they are despised when they are told they lie to you and your health is endangered, as you do ”) were almost always accompanied by their most radiant smiles.

Non-verbal communication experts will have been thrilled by Harris’s performance, solid in the background, brilliant in the staging. His gestures and the richness of his facial expressions were ideal to project his personality overcoming the demands of a corseted debate. You judge: nine thematic blocks with two-minute speaking turns, without interruptions, followed by replies of 15 seconds. All, in an icy setting, with Pence and Harris entrenched in their desks, behind each contagion-proof plexiglass barriers, before a small, masked and undaunted public, with a moderator who carried out her functions with bureaucratic efficiency and got tired of giving thanks to the candidates every time she was forced, by the rules of the game, to withdraw the floor from them.

It is fair to admit that, at least, this time there was debate. Yes, there was talk of politics, there was dialectical fencing of a certain height and the elementary rules of courtesy and decorum were respected. A success if we compare it with the embarrassment and nonsense that starred a week ago the headliners, an incontinent Donald Trump and a sleepy and absent Joe Biden. As an alternative to the president’s Jurassic masculinity and the candidate’s geriatric recipes, Pence and Harris have shown themselves as a pair of middle-aged politicians with packaging and filming, ready to run for the presidency in the very short term.

John Nance Garner, number two in the Roosevelt administration between 1933 and 1941, once said that the office of vice president of the United States was worth less than “a puddle of warm urine.” If that is the opinion that the vice presidency deserved to a man who managed to exercise it for a long period, in years as crucial for the future of his country as the end of the Great Depression and the start of the Second World War, what would he have said of the electoral debates between vice-presidents, that duel between the struggling opening act who usually settle for acting as transmission belts for their headliners? They have been celebrated for 40 years and we remember them for some brilliant replicas, displays of wit like the humorous “Senator, aren’t you Jack Kennedy” with whom Lloyd Bentsen struck down Dan Quayle in 1988, but they tend to have rather discreet and very they rarely influence voting intention.

October 2020 may end up being the exception to that rule. Above all, because it was the first encounter with substance of the campaign and it is very likely that it will be the last. And also because it has served as a global showcase for the smile of that rising star that is Kamala Harris.

