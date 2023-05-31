In the San Giovanni Galermo district of Catania, some operators of the municipality made a macabre discovery: a small white coffin, abandoned on the side of the road, on the border with the territory of the municipality of Misterbianco, not far from the cemetery.

She was noticed by workers who were cutting weeds. After the report, the municipal police officers and the carabinieri rushed to the scene, launching an investigation to find out if the corpse of any child had been stolen. According to widespread information, however, the coffin, although it contains the funeral vestments used for the burial, is said to be empty. Also inside was a very worn pillow and cover. It is thought that it may have been disposed of illegally, perhaps after the dismantling of an old niche.

As per practice, the prosecutor on duty was also informed of the episode, whose investigations will ascertain whether or not there was a body inside.