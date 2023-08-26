Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner, Christian Stör

A flyer from school days puts Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Aiwanger in serious trouble. He denies all allegations. Now his brother speaks out.

Update from August 26, 7:10 p.m.: The brother of Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger admitted to having written an anti-Semitic leaflet more than 30 years ago when he was at school. “I am the author of the leaflet reproduced in the press,” says a personal statement from the brother, which a Free Voter spokesman forwarded on Saturday evening. “I distance myself from the unspeakable content in every respect and very much regret the consequences of this action. I was really angry at the time because I had failed school. I was still a minor at the time.” The Bayern media group had previously reported on the admission of the brother, who was one year older.

Update from August 26, 6:10 p.m.: Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger defends himself against allegations in connection with an anti-Semitic leaflet from school days. The head of the Free Voters said in a written statement that he had not written the paper (see update from 5:25 p.m.). Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had previously demanded clarification from his coalition partner.

“One or a few copies were found in my school bag when I was a student at the time,” Aiwanger explained about the leaflet. “I was then appointed director. I was threatened with the police if I didn’t clarify the matter.” His parents were not involved in the matter. As a way out, he was offered to give a presentation. “I did this under pressure. That settled the matter for the school.” Aiwanger added, “Whether I made a statement or passed on individual copies, I can’t remember now. Even after 35 years, I distance myself completely from the paper.”

Update from August 26, 5:25 p.m.: Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger has rejected allegations that he wrote an anti-Semitic leaflet as a student. “I did not write the paper in question and I consider the content to be disgusting and inhuman,” the Free Voters chief said in a written statement through a spokesman. “The author of the paper is known to me, he will explain himself.”

Allegations against Aiwanger: Söder demands “complete clarification” because of anti-Semitic leaflets

First report from August 26th: Augsburg/Munich (dpa) – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has asked his deputy Hubert Aiwanger to immediately clarify allegations against him about an anti-Semitic leaflet from school days. “These allegations must now simply be clarified. They have to be cleared out, completely, ”said Söder on Saturday on the sidelines of an appointment in Augsburg.

The Southgerman newspaper (SZ) had reported on the leaflet. It is said to have been written in the 1987/88 school year at Aiwanger’s former high school in Mallersdorf-Pfaffenberg, Lower Bavaria, and to have been widely known at school. The document calls for an alleged federal competition: “Who is the greatest traitor to the fatherland?” The first prize is said to have been awarded: “A free flight through the chimney of Auschwitz.”

The SZ reports testimonies that would confirm that Aiwanger was disciplined as the author of the leaflet. Hubert Aiwanger, who is also the head of the Free Voters, said through a spokesman SZ However, he said he “didn’t produce anything like this” and would take legal action against this “smear campaign” in the event of publication.

Markus Söder on allegations against Hubert Aiwanger: “Flyer is inhuman, almost disgusting”

Prime Minister Markus Söder said on Saturday afternoon on the sidelines of the parade to the Plärrer in Augsburg about the leaflet in question: “These are serious allegations that are being made. This flyer is inhuman, downright disgusting.” Aiwanger should actually have taken part in the parade. However, he canceled his visit at short notice, according to information from the SZ on the advice of Söder.

CSU boss Söder said to his coalition partner: “That’s why the central demand is now also on Hubert Aiwanger to simply clarify things and explain them publicly.” A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th. The CSU had always stated that it wanted to continue the coalition with the Free Voters.

At a request from German press agency Aiwanger did not react until Saturday noon. A spokesman for the Free Voters said Aiwanger and the Free Voters are not commenting on “this process” for the time being. The SZ reported that the party’s parliamentary group executive exchanged views with Aiwanger on Saturday afternoon, but received no comment.

SPD on allegations against Aiwanger: “Right-wing extremism of the lowest drawer”

Demands for consequences came immediately from almost all directions in politics. The SPD parliamentary group requested a special session of the Bavarian state parliament, which is on summer break. SPD faction leader Florian von Brunn said, according to a statement: “The leaflet is right-wing extremism of the lowest drawer, which denigrates the millions of victims of the Holocaust and the Nazi dictatorship in the worst possible way.”

The SPD’s top candidate for the upcoming Bavarian elections considers it “inconceivable that an author of such lines sits in the Bavarian state parliament or holds a public office in our country for just one day longer.” with a view to her coalition partner, Freie Wahler, had to put up with the question of whether she had long been in coalition with right-wing populists.

Allegations against Aiwanger: Opposition calls for consequences “if the allegations are true”

The Greens parliamentary group leaders Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann also criticize sharply and see Prime Minister Söder as a duty. Hartmann tells Markus Söder: “If the allegations are true, there is no way around it: Release Hubert Aiwanger!”

Schulze sees the leaflet allegedly written by Aiwanger as a mockery of the victims of the Holocaust. “The ideas are inhuman. Anyone who thinks, writes and speaks in this way shows their anti-Semitism clearly,” she said SZ quoted.

Demand for Aiwanger’s resignation: Jusos demand the dissolution of the coalition of CSU and Free Voters

The youth organizations of the SPD and Bündnis90/Die Grünen are also demanding Aiwanger’s resignation. “After Aiwanger’s speech in Erding, this current SZ-Research whose brainchild Aiwanger is,” says the Green Youth. The Jusos demand loudly SZ even the dissolution of the coalition of CSU and Free Voters.

For the FDP, parliamentary group leader Martin Hagen demanded: “Hubert Aiwanger must explain himself personally and clear up the allegations.” He was “deeply shocked” by the content of the leaflet. The parliamentary director of the AfD in the Munich state parliament, Andreas Winhart, is also loud SZ “shocked” by this and speaks of a “tough piece”. A resignation is inevitable if the allegations turn out to be correct.