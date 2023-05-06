In the seeds of wheat there is a precious ally against wounds, even the most difficult ones. It is a compound capable of promoting the regeneration of serious injuries to the skin, leaving almost invisible, elastic and less painful scars. But also less vulnerable to the sun. This is demonstrated by an Italian study, being published in ‘The Plastic, Reconstructive & Regenerative Surgery Journal’, conducted by the Plastic Surgery Unit of the Cattinara hospital (Trieste) and by the Federico II University of Naples.

The results prove that the wheat extract, in combination with polyhexanide, a powerful antiseptic, is able to mobilize, already in the inflammation phase, the fibroblasts, cells responsible for regeneration and vital center of the skin, since many depend on them. characteristics above all for the aesthetic aspect – the researchers explain – leaving minimal scars and reducing the risk of infections and waiting times for sun exposure.

“The treatment based on the aqueous extract of Triticum Vulgare, obtained from wheat germ, thanks to its particular consistency and composition (starches, phospholipids, glycolipids), is able to create a film on the wound useful for avoiding the loss of liquids – highlights Giovanni Papa, president of the Italian skin ulcers association (Aiuc), director of the Plastic Surgery Department of the Cattinara Hospital and first author of the study – and, at the same time, to attract, just like a magnet, right away, i.e. already in the inflammation phase, the fibroblast cells responsible for the healing process.This allows the edges to approach the wound until it is completely closed, more quickly and completely, making the scar ‘not seen’ and making it ready to be exposed to the sun in shorter times, with less risk – he points out – of developing unsightly dark spots or hypertrophic scars.Furthermore, thanks to the addition of polyhexanide, a powerful antiseptic, the treatment is able to counteract the risk of infection, saving on the use of antibiotics and other drugs”.

The study was conducted on 61 patients, aged 25 to 89 years, followed for three months from September to December 2022, with wounds caused by trauma, post-operative lesions or chronic ulcers, to which it was necessary to apply a partial skin graft taken from their own thigh. The researchers’ attention was focused on the donor site wound. The patients were divided into two groups: 32 received dressings with applications of gauze impregnated with aqueous extract of the wheat, while 28 received a treatment based on hyaluronic acid. The average healing time of all patients was 21 days, but significant differences were found – underline the researchers – on the outcomes of the healing process.

“The scars that formed following the treatment with the wheat extract were almost invisible: the skin was smooth and elastic, very similar to the surrounding skin – says Papa – Furthermore, the scars were less painful and itchy for the patients. These results on such difficult and complicated wounds are so surprising that they lead us to hypothesize that the treatment can also be used in traumatic wounds and wounds connected to previous pathologies, in order to even prevent the onset of evident scars”.

The attention to wound care has grown considerably in recent years, in conjunction with the increase in the incidence of these injuries closely linked to the aging of the population. “It is estimated that in our country there are over 2 million Italians who suffer chronic skin lesions, such as vascular ulcers, bedsores, diabetic foot lesions, in addition to skin lesions deriving from trauma, burns or as secondary effects of surgical interventions – concludes Papa -. These skin lesions are very often painful and even dangerous due to the risk of the onset of infections, but they can even be disabling. Therefore, having an effective treatment could contribute significantly to a problem that already today represents a epidemic and which, in the future, could reach the dimensions of a real public health emergency. According to recent estimates, in fact, in the next 5 years the number of injuries will increase by 8% per year as a result of aging of the population, with costs that affect public health by almost 1 billion euros per year”.