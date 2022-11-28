The Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup fever presented a new opportunity for cybercriminals. Since a new scam emerged with which they can steal confidential data from your cell phone. All with a message WhatsApp It offers the opportunity to watch matches for free.

This new scam began to spread through networks so that cybercriminals could steal information. A message arrives on WhatsApp indicating that FIFA is giving away 50 GB to watch World Cup matches completely free. This is accompanied by a link to supposedly claim these benefits.

However, the link leads to a site where users must enter some data. This is where your cell phone ends up infected with malware that can collect everything from banking information to contact information. The latter makes the user’s cell phone send the message to all his contacts again.

As if that weren’t enough, WhatsApp users can be tricked into even more benefits apart from Qatar matches. Since they also offer prizes such as iPhones or iPads if the user shares the link with more acquaintances. So be very careful if you receive strange messages that sound very good.

What can I do to avoid suffering from this WhatsApp scam?

Unfortunately there is no way to prevent this message from reaching your WhatsApp. However, once you receive it, it is best to delete it immediately. Because even if you think you won’t fall, sometimes touch screens play tricks on us. You might tap the link when you didn’t mean to.

This advice is more of a general nature, but never share your sensitive data on strange looking web pages. Since this is a very simple way to fall for this type of information theft. We also recommend that you share this news with your acquaintances, so that they are warned. Perhaps this way they can stop their spread.

