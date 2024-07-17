The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a woman must pay another woman 150,000 dirhams, which she had transferred to her as a loan, and the defendant refused to return the amount.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against another woman, demanding that she be obligated to pay the plaintiff 150 thousand dirhams, in addition to 25 thousand dirhams, as compensation for material and moral damages, and obligated to pay late interest, fees and lawsuit expenses, noting that she transferred an amount to the defendant as a debt, amounting to 150 thousand dirhams, to pay her debts, on the condition that she return the amount within three months, but she did not commit to returning the amount.

For its part, the court explained, in the grounds of its ruling, that the plaintiff had filed her present lawsuit on the basis that she had lent the defendant the claimed amount, and had submitted a document, which was a bank statement and a copy of conversations from a social media program, “WhatsApp.” The defendant also acknowledged that the plaintiff had transferred the amount to her for investment purposes, but she did not prove to the court that the amount transferred to her by the plaintiff was for investment purposes. Therefore, the court proves the validity of the plaintiff’s loan to the defendant of 150 thousand dirhams, and her failure to repay this amount to the plaintiff.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request for compensation for material damages, noting that the papers were devoid of any evidence of material damages suffered by her due to the defendant’s error. It also rejected the claim for moral compensation for the defendant’s failure to pay the claimed amount, because it was not clear that there were moral damages resulting from the failure to pay. The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 150 thousand dirhams, and that the defendant must pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit, and rejected all other requests.