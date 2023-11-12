The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a woman was obligated to pay 10,000 dirhams to a man as compensation for insulting him via a WhatsApp message, after the Criminal Court convicted her and punished her with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, bringing the total amount she was obligated to pay to the plaintiff to be 15,000 dirhams.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, demanding that she be obligated to pay him 50,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, as well as obligating her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant insulted him via WhatsApp, so the court criminally convicted her and fined her 5,000. Dirham, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum that included a cross-claim request.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling in the original case that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to others obligates the perpetrator – even if he is not discerning – to guarantee the harm,” indicating that the error under which the defendant was convicted is the same error on the basis of which The plaintiff relied on filing the case at hand, and the criminal ruling – if it was a conviction based on the proven error on its part of insulting the plaintiff – would have provided a necessary detail regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

The court stated that the defendant was proven to be at fault, and as a result the plaintiff suffered material damage, represented by filing a criminal report at the Police and Transportation Department and following up on criminal cases, and moral damage, represented by the insult to his modesty, reputation, and honor, and a state of sadness and grief after that incident. The court rejected the cross-claim on the basis that, in order to accept the cross-claim, it is required that there be a connection between the right of the cross-claimant and the original claim, such that it is in the proper conduct of justice to consider them together, noting that the subject of the cross-claim relates to compensation resulting from another claim, and that for the cross-claim to be accepted, they must be united. Its subject or cause is with the original lawsuit, and it is not sufficient for the parties to accept it without the subject or cause.

In the original lawsuit, the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams in compensatory compensation for all the material and moral damages he suffered, and to oblige her to pay the fees and expenses. The court also ruled in the counterclaim not to accept it and to oblige her plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.