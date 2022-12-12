In the Ryazan region, geographers of the Yesenin Ryazan State University found a well-preserved mammoth tooth. It was found on the banks of the Oka near the village of Novoselki in the Rybnovsky district.

As clarifies RIA “7 news”, in the region, fragments of mammoths are found infrequently, and a whole animal is never found at all. Usually single bones are found. So, the mammoth, which is now in the Ryazan Kremlin, was collected from the bones of several dozen animals that lived in different places in the Ryazan region at different times.

Archaeologists found the bones of ancient animals at the sites of ancient people, in particular, near the village of Shatrishcha in the Old Ryazan region.

The tooth, found by geographers on the banks of the Oka, will complement scientists’ ideas about the habitat of woolly ancestors of elephants. The sample will be stored at the Department of Geography, Ecology and Nature Management of Ryazan Yesenin University /

Earlier it was reported that in the Sverdlovsk region in the Pylnaya cave, speleologists found animal bones, whose age dates back to more than 10 thousand years. Moreover, very large animals, such as mammoth, primitive bison and horse, reindeer, red deer, giant deer.