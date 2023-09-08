Blogger Badalyan and Sputnik Armenia columnist Gevorkyan detained in Armenia

On the evening of Thursday, September 7, the media reported that pro-Russian blogger Mikayel Badalyan had disappeared in Armenia. Later it became known that he was detained in the Armenian city of Goris. The Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia reported that, along with Badalyan, they also detained Sputnik Armenia columnist Ashot Gevorkyan. Both of them are suspected of illegal circulation of firearms.

What happened?

According to the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, on September 6, Badalyan was abducted by unknown people in masks near a hotel in Goris. It was reported that the abduction took place at about nine o’clock in the evening, and a local priest became a witness to the incident.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

Later it became known that Badalyan, and together with him Gevorkyan, was detained by law enforcement officers. The Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia confirmed the detention of Badalyan and Gevorkyan. The agency said it was involved in a firearms trafficking case.

Press Secretary of the Armenian Investigative Committee Gor Abrahamyan on his Facebook page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) later clarified that a total of seven people were detained in this case.

At the moment, investigative and production actions are being carried out. Later, the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia will issue an additional statement Gor AbrahamyanPress Secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia

How did they react to the detention of the blogger in Russia?

The Russian Embassy in Yerevan assured that they are monitoring the situation with the detention of Badalyan and Gevorkyan. “We are closely monitoring the development of the situation. We are concerned about the fate of the detainees, we will take steps to clarify the circumstances of the incident,” says in the statement of the diplomatic mission.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, claims that the detention of pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan in Armenia may be a provocation by the West in connection with the holding of a Russian-Armenian media forum in Yerevan.

“A provocation by those who sleep and see how to spoil relations between the two countries. And the West has invested a lot of money in this,” the diplomat said. Zakharova added that “the authorities that came under the slogan ‘Freedom of speech is the absolute right of everyone’ will not sanction the persecution of journalists.”

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, linked Badalyan’s detention with his participation on the air on Sputnik radio, in which he expressed critical judgments against the Armenian government and accused him of anti-Russian policy.

Who are Mikayel Badalyan and Ashot Gevorgyan?

Mikayel Badalyan is an Armenian blogger and leader of the Azatagrum (Liberation) movement. 32 thousand people subscribed to his channel in Telegram. Known for his pro-Russian position and criticism of the Armenian authorities, whom he repeatedly called traitors.

Michael Badalyan Frame: video Telegram channel Mika Badalyan

In April 2022, he was detained on charges of falsely reporting a terrorist attack. The reason for the detention was the post that Badalyan published in Telegram. It spoke about the existence of rumors that the Sasna Tsrer organization was preparing a terrorist attack in Armenia. In addition, he was detained during the dispersal of pro-Ukrainian actions in Armenia.

Ashot Gevorgyan is a columnist for the Sputnik Armenia radio station, the author of the “We” project about life in the border regions of the country. He also adhered to a pro-Russian position. In particular, in one of his articles wrotethat his “confidence in Armenia’s only right choice of union with Russia is unshakable.”