War correspondent Semyon Pegov was wounded in Donbass, nothing threatens his life

The well-known Russian war correspondent Semyon Pegov was wounded near Donetsk. This was reported in the WarGonzo military correspondent’s channel in Telegram.

Pegov’s author’s channel does not disclose any details of his condition. AT Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” specify that the Russian is hospitalized. His life is out of danger, the authors of the channel say.

TASS writes that Pegov was hospitalized in the trauma center of Donetsk with a leg wound. By data Telegram-channel Mash, the military commander stepped on the mine “Petal”.

On October 14, it became known that the publications of nine Russian military correspondents and military correspondent projects would be checked for fakes and discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. Among them were Igor Strelkov, Semyon Pegov, Yuri Podolyaka, Vladlen Tatarsky, Sergey Mardan, Igor Dimitriev, GreyZone authors, Rybar and Kristina Potupchik.