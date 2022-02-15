The well-known restaurant critic Mikhail Kostin visited the new Hot Dog Bulldog sausage shop opened in Moscow by comedian Garik Kharlamov. In his blog the reviewer left a negative review and scolded the dishes offered for purchase in this establishment.

To begin with, the expert noted the modest size of the furniture, adding that it looks cheap. He also did not like the fact that instead of solid countertops, thin slats were installed in the establishment, through which the remnants of food fall through. The format of the service is an order at the checkout. Employees do not give explanations about dishes and drinks.

The menu features a variety of “mangled-name” hot dogs, french fries, chicken wings, salads and desserts. “Prices are sausage democracy. The portion size is adult, male, ”Kostin specified. On average, the price for dishes ranges from 200 to 400 rubles. A glass of soda will cost 110 rubles. The expert did not rate the food itself very highly, noting the dryness of buns, potatoes and chicken strips, and also pointing out the lack of shrimp in the “Shrimp with Wasabi Sauce” dish.

“The plans of this “Hot Dog from the Bulldog” are network development, the sale of a franchise, the conquest of the whole country and the world. True, before conquering the world and forcing regions to spend extra money on a franchise, it is worth finalizing the food, menu and concept. So far, the option from comrade Kharlamov does not raise hopes for a repeat of the fortunes of Burger King, KFC, Subway and McDonald’s, ”he concluded.

Previously reportedhttps://moslenta.ru/news/garik-kharlamov-nakormit-moskvichei-sosiskami-02-08-2021.htm) that the first catering points from Kharlamov appeared in the city in August 2021.