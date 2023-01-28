It was a head-on collision on Friday night, at kilometer 267 of the N-234, near the Zaragoza town of Torralba de Ribota, very close to Calatayud. Presumably the vehicle that Santi Errando Marisca, brother of the Valencian designer, was driving alone, invaded the opposite lane from which Inés Bellido, the director of special projects of the Zaragoza Chamber of Commerce, was coming, five months pregnant, together with her husband, the professor Tomás Aróstegui, from the Montearagón school in the Aragonese capital, and their son, Enrique, who was going to turn three in March. All died after the accident, which caused both cars to burn. As the identities of the deceased have become known, dismay has spread throughout Aragon.

As explained by the mayor of the municipality of Cervera de la Cañada, Pascual Royo, in the local press, Santi Errando Mariscal had lived in the town for just two years, arriving from Madrid, although he was a native of Valencia. Cervera is 6.5 kilometers from Torralba, where the accident occurred.

The emergency services that came to the scene could not do anything to save their lives, after the brutal crash, which occurred around 9:15 p.m. Agents of the Civil Guard of Traffic have already opened proceedings to clarify the causes of the accident and the firefighters also had to go to put out the flames.

The signs of pain in the Aragonese PP have multiplied throughout this Saturday. And also from other parties, especially in the municipal groups of the Zaragoza city council, such as the socialist Lola Ranera or Carmen Herrarte, councilor for Citizens. The President of Aragon, Javier Lambán (PSOE) has joined the avalanche of condolences on social networks: “What a terrible tragedy the traffic accident in Torralba de Ribota. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I send you a word of encouragement, along with a big hug. May the earth be light to the victims.”