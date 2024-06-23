Anyone who has been following the gaming scene for some time will probably have heard of the leaker known as “Pyoro”who has become something of a celebrity for several well-chosen previews regarding Nintendo: well, the end of the leaker career could have come for the person in question, who closed the social account and deleted most of the old messages, after having revealed the origin of their information.

The issue was exposed by a Bloomberg article, signed by the well-known journalist Jason Schreier, who contacted Pyoro directly to get some information on his modus operandi. The suspicion that the leaker in question could have access to the official contents of the Nintendo website had emerged because almost all the previews reported by the user had to do with games that were already present in the backend of the store before the announcements, although not visible to the public .

The idea was partially confirmed by reports from Pyoro, who claimed that his source works for Nintendo in Japanalthough I’m not sure “how it gets its information”, but that “the backend theory is a reasonable idea”.