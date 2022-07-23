He named the advantages of living in the center of the capital in an interview with “Moskvich Mag” famous photographer Vladimir Glynin.

“To be honest, I am one of those Muscovites whose life takes place within the Garden Ring. My workshop is located five minutes walk from the house, in the Karetny Ryad area. So yes, my whole life is spent in the center,” he said.

According to Glynin, it is very pleasant for him to leave his house or workshop and immediately find himself in the city center, where there is everything – restaurants, cafes, shops, theaters, galleries and so on. “I can’t say that I walk a lot or often go to restaurants, I just spend a lot of time in my workshop, and in the evening I like to cook something myself at home. And going to restaurants is first of all an opportunity to chat with friends. Many of them are gourmets, so we are constantly testing new places,” said the photographer.

Glynin added that he tries to avoid trendy, overly decorated, noisy places, as this interferes with friendly communication and enjoyment of delicious food. “It’s great that there are now many places in Moscow with a minimalist design, a pleasant atmosphere and an excellent menu,” he shared.

