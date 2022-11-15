Moet Hennessy sold out almost all of its sparkling wines in 2022

The well-known alcohol producer Moet Hennessy has announced that it is running out of stocks of some varieties of elite champagne, writes Bloomberg.

Due to rush demand, the company sold almost all of its sparkling wine stocks in 2022, Moet Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus said, adding that the current period has been dubbed the “roaring 20s” internally. He promised that stocks would be replenished in the new year.

After an initial downturn in the early days of the pandemic, major luxury goods makers are reporting record consumer spending. Inflation is a key element of uncertainty, Schaus said. He added that rising raw material costs could mean the company will raise prices for some products.

As for Russia, less than two months before the New Year holidays, wholesalers and retailers have already begun to notice a shortage of some brands of alcohol that used to come into the country from abroad. According to Dmitry Isachenkov, development director of Ladoga, the demand of shops and restaurants has increased significantly for sparkling wines, French cognac and Scotch whiskey. The company quadrupled the supply of products from Champagne.