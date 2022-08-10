Andrey Tumanov, chairman of the public organization Gardeners of Russia, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Your Six Sotok, spoke about the impact of abnormal heat on the harvest in a conversation with Moslenta.

“The crop may not sprout if the gardener does not water it on time. If you take good care of the plants, then the hot weather will only be a plus, ”said the well-known gardener. According to him, the result always depends on the person, and not on the temperature outside.

“This summer, meteorologists talk a lot about abnormal heat, but I don’t see anything extreme in the current weather. For farmers, it is quite normal and predictable. In general, we have such a climate that it is either cold or warm, the temperature is unstable, so we are always ready for any natural disasters, ”Tumanov said. He recalled that there are regions in Russia where it is always hot in summer, but they do not complain about harvests.

Earlier, Tumanov gave advice on summer work to elderly summer residents. He warned them against shock “subbotniks”, even if, due to a long absence, a lot of garbage had accumulated on the site.