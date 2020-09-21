Introduced in July by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to the protocol for the treatment of coronavirus disease the steroid drug dexamethasone has received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the treatment of patients suffering from oxygen deprivation.

“Based on a review of the available evidence, the EMA endorses the use of dexamethasone in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) who require additional oxygen therapy. “, – the message says.

A UK study in July found that 29% of ventilator-treated coronavirus patients who received dexamethasone died within 28 days of starting treatment, compared with 4% of those who did not. In patients who received oxygen without ventilation, these indicators were 23% with dexamethasone and 26% without it.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to maintain stockpiles of corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone, to treat COVID-19.

Another study, published in the medical journal JAMA, found drugs such as dexamethasone, from the corticosteroid family, reduced mortality in patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms by 21 percent over 28 days.

No other drug reduces coronavirus mortality.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the famous immunologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor Vera Kazmirchuk believes that using long-known drugs, you can successfully fight the coronavirus.

