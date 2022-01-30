For some years now, a series of bronze statues of one piece in Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan. Publisher Approved Shueisha, are an effort on the part of the Japanese government to encourage tourism in the region.

All thanks to a donation from the creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda. From his own pocket he donated $6.9 million dollars, which is more than 143 thousand Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Roronoa Zoro is the most popular in One Piece

This is how with this money the effigies of Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, Usopp, Tony Tony Chopper, Brook, Franky, Nami Y Nico Robin, which have been placed in various places in Kumamoto.

It is precisely from this prefecture that this mangaka, and it is their way of helping to rebuild it. All due to the earthquakes that hit it in April 2016 and caused serious damage throughout this region.

Continuing with this initiative, in January of this year the bronze statue of Roronoa Zoro from one piece. That was in the Ozu Central Park and a ceremony was held to celebrate it.

This is how the famous pirate hunter and swordsman was immortalized. It is a very good sculpture, since it retains all the characteristics that make this character famous. It shows it after the temporary jump that there was in the series.

This statue is the last one that was planned

He takes his three Katana, one of them in his mouth, and he also has one of his eyes closed. He retains the scar on his chest as well as the one on one of his eyelids.

The sculptor in charge studied this character quite well and that is how he was able to represent it. Apparently all the pirates in the gang of Straw hat they already have their statues. However, it is still necessary to place the JinbeOr so some hope.

It just so happens that he wasn’t part of the initial plan to put up these statues of one piece, since it was not long ago that he joined the crew of Luffy. So it remains up in the air if he will also have his monument.

We hope so, although perhaps Eiichiro Oda you should contribute a little more than your initial donation to build it. We will have to keep an eye out to find out if the statue of Jinbe, which would surely be very large.

