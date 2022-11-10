More than 350 activities, with musical concerts, exhibitions, contests, video game demonstrations, school visits, managateca, talks about anime, series, video games or collecting, as well as meetings with the major publishers in the sector, such as Norma, Ivrea and Selecta Visión , among others, make up the programming of the XIV edition of the Manga and Japanese Culture Show Murcia rolls up its sleeves, which will be held this weekend, from today until Sunday, at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, where it is expected to receive 35,000 people. A date in which there will be no shortage of ‘cosplayers’, professionals who will show off their ‘cosplay’, a handmade themed costume. Among them, there will be the presence of Alisyuon, a Spanish woman with a long history in this field who has won different awards. Other ‘cosplayers’ will also be at the event such as Eothen, winner of several contests; Jacwise clown, a big fan of the horror genre and the world of ‘creepypastas’; and Darka Studio, special effects makeup artist.

This year, thanks to the good experience of the last edition, Hytae returns to the space as a special guest, the K-pop artist will be able to see live the talent that is concentrated in the ‘dance’ contest, where he will participate as a jury. In addition, he will offer two dance workshops, on Saturday and Sunday.

Aine Berry will put rhythm to Murcia rolls up her sleeves with a concert this Saturday. The Spanish ‘idol’ is focused on presenting her first single in Japanese, called ‘Memories with you’.

Kopisuno expresses his passion for spray-on-hand anime. For this reason, the Catalan artist will hold an exhibition during the Live Manga Fair.

Murcian talent



Among the participants will also be the young Murcian Almudena Gómez, who will present her book ‘Intüix. Beyond intuition ‘this Friday, and she will sign copies during the three days of the congress. The author has been writing and dreaming of dedicating herself to literature since she was nine years old and she has won several literary awards in middle school, high school and college. ‘Intüix’ is a mysterious and frenetic story full of intrigue, mysterious characters, exotic places and magic. A story that transports the reader to a world of cursed love, friendship and empathy.

And among the exhibitions, the art of another Murcian, Yukiro, who will exhibit the works of ‘Catarsis’, an exhibition in which she tries to give visibility to certain sensations that are difficult to name.

The activities will be distributed in different spaces: the Víctor Villegas Auditorium building, the 3 floors of the annex building and an outdoor area. Tickets can be purchased on the website murciaseremanga.es. On sale from €8.50 (1 day) and €24 (3-day pass).