The Ranch reopens its gates for a weekend with Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi opens the doors of his exclusive ranch in Tavullia again to motorcyclists interested in improving their riding technique on dirt roads, especially in the flat-track discipline. After the success of the last edition of the VR46 Ranch Experience, 14 lucky amateurs will be able to ride on the same track where the nine-time world champion regularly trains with the students of his Academy which has already won two world titles in Moto2 (with Morbidelli and Bagnaia). , one in MotoGP (with Bagnaia) and two in CEV (with Nicolò Bulega and Dennis Foggia). The weekend chosen by Valentino Rossi and Dainese is May 27 and 28 (when the World Championship will still be paused after Le Mans waiting for the Italian GP at Mugello), two days in which 14 people plus their accompanying persons (if any) will be able to live a dream: meet Valentino, have dinner with him, get to know every corner of his ranch and, moreover, ride on his track called ‘The Snake’, designed by Rossi himself.

The VR46 Ranch Experience will start on Saturday morning with a tour of Valentino’s hometown of Tavullia, where will visit its recently opened official store, they will have lunch in one of the most famous restaurants in the city and then they will go to the ranch for the first flat track theory lesson. Afterwards, the participants will be able to closely watch a training session of Valentino Rossi, naturally accompanied by some riders from the Academy, and at nightfall it will be time for a snack and dinner in the company of Vale and the other riders who have spent the afternoon training at the ranch. Sunday will be entirely dedicated to enjoying the VR46 Ranch track under the guidance of the instructor Marco Belli, one of the ranch’s teachers. During the day there will be a mix of practical and theoretical lessons, a mid-day stop for lunch and a video session to analyze each participant’s technique and correct mistakes. The day will end at 6.30pm.

VR46 Ranch Experience: the program

Saturday 27 May

11.00 Meeting at the Kursaal hotel

11.30 – 12.00 Welcome aperitif.

12.30 – 13.15 Visit to the VR46 flagship store.

13.15 – 14.15 Lunch at the Osteria Tavullia

14.30 – 15.30 Visit to the headquarters of VR46

15.45 – 16.30 Flat Track-Theory course

17.00 – 21.30 Training for Valentino and the VR46 Riders Academy

19.30 Aperitif at the Motor Ranch

21.30 Dinner at the Motor Ranch

Sunday 28 May

08.45 -09.00 Arrive at the Motor Ranch

09.30 -12.00 Flat Track practical lesson

12.00 -16.00 Lunch and video analysis at the Motor Ranch

16.00 -18.30 Flat Track practical lesson

18.30-19.00 Greetings

Prices

The 14 participants in the course will have everything included: hotel, accommodation, lunch, dinner, motorbike rental (Yamaha 450 and 250), entrance to the ranch and the complete course. In addition, they will receive an equipment kit worth 1,500 euros which includes an AGV AX9 Carbon helmet, TCX enduro boots, offroad gloves and thermal underwear; the school will lend a leather suit and a back protector which will be returned at the end of the course (Dainese will also offer the possibility of purchasing them with a special discount). The cost of the course is 2,790 euros, and if you want to bring a companion, an additional 990 euros must be spent. Dainese has set up a specific website to allow interested parties to register for the selection: the lucky ones will receive confirmation by the end of April.