No military action was taken, and the coup leaders appear to have gained the upper hand over the regional group ECOWAS, which issued the threat, analysts say.

Nigerian activist Insa Garba Seydou said Friday that the only way to avoid conflict between the rebel soldiers who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger and the countries in the region that threaten to invade to restore him to office is to “recognize the new regime.”

In his first interview with Western media, Seidou, a human rights defender associated with the military council, told the Associated Press: “There is only one option, which is to accept the regime or war. It’s over for Bazoum. You should forget it. It’s over.” Trying to bring him back to power is a waste of time.”

And nearly 3 weeks ago, mutinous soldiers led by the head of the presidential guard, General Abdurrahman Chiani, ousted the West African country’s elected president, saying they could do a better job of securing the nation from increasing violence linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened to use military force if President Mohamed Bazoum, who took office two years ago, was not released and reinstated. However, the military council rejected his warnings and rejected most attempts at dialogue.

ECOWAS said it had ordered a “reserve force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after the Sunday deadline for the return of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.

It is not clear when or where the force will be deployed, but analysts say it could include up to 5,000 soldiers from countries including Nigeria, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.