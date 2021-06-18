Some Nintendo Switch owners are still reporting problems when trying to download games and game updates from the eShop, more than a week after the problem first came to light.

Nintendo customer support is aware of the problem, and there is a page of troubleshooting tips to follow if you encounter the issue’s error code: 2123-1502.

Fans I’ve spoken to say customer support is helping as best it can, but that repeating the above “possible solutions” per-download is meant as a temporary solution at present.

Nintendo has yet to officially acknowledge the issue – Eurogamer got in contact last week but has not been issued a response.

Reportedly, customer support has told fans affected by the problem that a new firmware update is being worked on to solve the error for good.

Last week, a spate of reports flagging up eShop errors erupted after Nintendo released a small and otherwise unimportant system update. Rollout of that update was temporarily paused while Nintendo investigated issues, but then resumed.

Subsequently, some Switch owners were unable to download new games, updates and / or existing purchases from their store history. But not everyone has been affected, and some of the above solutions have solved the problem for a number of people.

If you’re still struggling, it’s worth checking trying the steps linked above, or checking in with the lengthy Nintendo Switch reddit thread on the problem where fans are sharing other DNS-switching tips.

Finally, here’s another solution which has worked for some:

