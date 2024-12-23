After this Sunday’s meeting at the Santiago Bernabéuthe template Sevilla FC has officially started its christmas holidays. Specifically, the red and white team coached by Xavi García Pimienta will have a holiday until this coming Sunday afternoon, December 29, when the players will return to work.

A full week, therefore, the Pimienta footballers will have to disconnect a little from the competition and share these days with their family and loved ones. The first training session of the aforementioned day 29 will be in the afternoon, where preparation will begin for the match of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against UD Almeríaa crash that will occur on January 4 at 5:30 p.m. in Almeria.

It should be noted that the Monday 30 (5:00 p.m.)the farewell ceremony will be held Jesus Navas at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where all his teammates will be supporting him on such an important day for the Sevilla captain.

This Monday the 23rd, by the way, a new period opens in the process of acquiring tickets, completely free of charge, for the palace’s farewell ceremony after the exclusive period for season ticket holders. These can continue acquiring their location, but no longer activating their subscription, but through the ticket portal of this official website.