In this One Week in the World program we address the conclusions of the NATO summit in Vilnius, we analyze what Sweden’s entry will mean for the geopolitical map and Ukraine’s prospects of being accepted into the alliance when the war with Russia ends . We will also examine the reasons behind the judicial political framework unleashed in Guatemala that hinders the electoral process towards the second ballot and we will comment on the general elections in Spain on July 23.

