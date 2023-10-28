In this edition of Una Semana en El Mundo we address the current state of the war between Israel and Hamas, which officially began on October 7 when Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis, according to Tel Aviv figures. In 20 days of attacks against the Gaza Strip, Israel has already killed more than 7,300 Palestinians, of which more than 3,000 were minors, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

We begin with a look at what is happening on the ground: in Israel, in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, to do so we connect with our correspondent in Jerusalem, Janira Gómez Muñoz, whom we ask, among other questions, how the population receives International aid locked in the enclave, while they cannot escape the bombings?

Throughout the program, we analyze the refusal of some States of the European Union and the United States to ask for a truce from Israel; as well as the panorama in Argentina facing the runoff between the Peronist Sergio Massa and the far-right Javier Milei, and finally what the election of Mike Johnson as president of the US House of Representatives means.

For the debate we have Juan Dillon, international correspondent and analyst, and Muni Jensen, journalist and analyst at Dentons Global Advisors.