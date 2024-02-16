In this Una Semana en El Mundo program we address the sudden death of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny in a penal colony in the Arctic. The secretary general of NATO, the head of diplomacy of the United States and the European Union have demanded answers from Moscow for the death, while the Kremlin has rejected the hasty accusations. Precisely, the news has echoed in Munich, where Western leaders are meeting at the Security Conference.

In that same German setting, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his famous speech condemning the expansion of NATO in 2007. Words that resonate since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Precisely, in the program we also analyze the words of Donald Trump, who threatened members of the alliance not to defend them against a Russian invasion, if he is re-elected president of the United States, if they do not invest more in defense, a statement that It set off alarm bells among the organization's European partners. We end with the contradiction between the public discourse of the Joe Biden Administration of rejection of the announced Israeli invasion of Rafah, but without changes in support for the Israeli Government.

For the debate we have Gonzalo Abarca, host of the 'Inter-American Forum' program on 'La Voz de América'; with Fausto Pretelin Muñoz, editor of the international section of 'El Economista', and with Marta Moya, journalist from France 24.