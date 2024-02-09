In Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze the political storm in the US. While the Supreme Court deliberates whether to disqualify Donald Trump for having participated in an alleged insurrection, as the Colorado Supreme Court ruled, Republicans increase pressure against Biden and They are accused of being unfit for office, after the president has been involved in new public episodes of confusion and after a prosecutor has described him as an “old, well-intentioned man with no memory.”

We also address Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin, as well as the parallels between Trump's case and that of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, investigated by the police for allegedly planning a coup d'état. Finally we comment on the legacy of the former president of Chile Sebastián Piñera, who died in a helicopter accident this Tuesday.

For the debate we have: Rafael Niño, international journalist at 'City TV Noticias'; Pablo Pardo, correspondent of the newspaper 'El Mundo' in the United States, and with Carlos Grage, editor and presenter of international news at 'Chilevisión'.