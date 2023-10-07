





34:29 File: Then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. AP – J. Scott Applewhite

In this edition of A Week in The World we analyze the chaotic political panorama of the United States unleashed on Tuesday, when the most radical wing of the Republican party sowed chaos among its ranks by removing Kevin McCarthy as president of the House of Representatives. In the midst of uncertainty and involved in multiple judicial processes, Donald Trump stands as the almost undisputed leader of his party. On the other hand, in the program we address the perspectives of the multinational mission to support Haiti, led by Kenya, and the causes and consequences of FIFA having designated six venues on three continents to host the 2030 World Cup. For the debate we have Gustau Alegret, international journalist at ‘NTN24’ in the United States and with Gonzalo Lazzari, international editor at ‘Blu Radio’.