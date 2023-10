Israeli armored vehicles head towards the border of the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Friday, October 13, 2023. AP – Ariel Schalit

Following the deadly land, sea and air attack by Hamas on Israeli territory last Saturday, the Israeli government declared war on Hamas: the Palestinian militia that de facto governs the Gaza Strip. The enclave, under Israeli blockade since 2007, is now under total siege: Israel has cut off food, fuel and humanitarian supplies to the 2.3 million Gazans trapped in the strip, who cannot escape Israeli bombing.