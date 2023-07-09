In this One Week in the World program we discuss what comes next after the biggest Israeli offensive against the occupied West Bank in two decades. We address the perspectives of the population living under Israeli occupation and the reactions, or lack of action, of the international community. We also analyze the calls for an international intervention in Haiti two years after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and what memories Haitians have of past interventions.

#Week #World #Whats #biggest #Israeli #offensive #occupied #West #Bank #years