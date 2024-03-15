In this broadcast of Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze what is at stake in the Russian presidential elections, in which Vladimir Putin can renew his mandate until 2030. A three-day election, crossed by the war in Ukraine, in which the Citizens of the territories annexed by Moscow are also called to the polls.

During the program we also address the panorama in the United States. If nothing changes until the November elections, the country is heading towards a repeat of the Biden – Trump duel of 2020. On the other hand, we discuss what the transitional government can achieve in Haiti, following the resignation on Monday of Ariel Henry. And finally, how do you understand the miscommunication of Kate Middleton's photo?

For the debate we have Rafael Bernal, journalist for the American media 'The Hill'; with Carlos Grage, editor and international news presenter at Chilevisión; with Paola Andrea Toro, international editor and news presenter at RCN, and with Xavier Colás, France 24 correspondent in Moscow.