This week the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed the so-called “cross death”, a mechanism that rests in article 148 of the Constitution, to dissolve the National Assembly and call early elections. In this way, Lasso avoided a political trial against him for alleged embezzlement. In this edition of A Week in the World we also talk about Zelenski’s international tour, LGBTIQ+ rights in America and the opening of the Cannes Film Festival with Johnny Deep.

To analyze the current issues of the week, we spoke from Quito with Fabricio Vela, a journalist for radio Sonorama, the Primera Plana portal and the RTU channel; and from Madrid, with Enrique Rodríguez, correspondent in Spain for Blu Radio.

#Week #World #awaits #Ecuador #Guillermo #Lasso #cross #death