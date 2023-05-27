Tensions are rising in Ukraine after a week marked by the handover of the Wagner Group to the Russian Army of its positions in Bakhmut, the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and incursions by pro-Ukrainian militias into Russia’s Belgorod region. In addition, the United States finally allowed the shipment of F-16 fighter jets to kyiv and pilot training begins in the coming weeks. How will these events influence the course of the war?

In this edition of One Week in the World we also analyze the media coverage of the search for the four indigenous minors who disappeared in the Colombian jungle; the panorama before the anticipated elections in Ecuador; the problem of racism in Spain unleashed by the Vinisius Jr. case and the second round of the elections in Turkey. We talked about it together with Lluís Muñoz and Marta Moya, journalists from France 24, and Blanca Juárez, a feminist journalist from 'El Economista' and the portal 'Sin Embargo', accompanied us from Mexico City.

