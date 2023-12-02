Unprecedented events, changes in course and turning points have defined how 2023 will be recorded in the history of humanity. That is what this special program of Una Semana en El Mundo is about, which this time is a review of what happened this year: the new escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the stagnation of the war in Ukraine, the political reconfiguration in Latin America and the criminal charges against Donald Trump, which paradoxically bring him closer to the White House again.

In this debate we were accompanied by Heber Ostroviesky, international journalist, editor of Crisis magazine and columnist for Argentine public television; Juan Dillon, international correspondent and analyst, based in France and Spain; Ricardo González, deputy general editor of the media outlet La Silla Vacía and analyst at the Universidad del Rosario; and France 24 journalist Marta Moya.

