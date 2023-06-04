Following the meeting of South American leaders in Brazil, we talked about the attempts to integrate the region and the divisions that the relationship with Venezuela generates among them. In addition, we comment on the early elections in Spain after the victory of the right and the extreme right in the municipal elections on Sunday, May 28. We close with the four years of President Bukele of El Salvador and how the attacks against Moscow affect the development of the war in Ukraine.

#Week #World #Venezuela #constant #dividing #point #South #America