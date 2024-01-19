





36:45 New sources of tension in the Middle East. © Reuters-France 24

In this Week in the World program we address the fragile scenario in the Middle East. We talk about Iran's attacks on Pakistani, Syrian and Iraqi territory. We also analyze how, contrary to Washington's insistent discourse, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly refuses to accept the creation of a Palestinian State. A position to which the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, responded by defending that the two-state solution must be “imposed” from the outside. We also discussed the murder of anti-mafia prosecutor César Suárez in Ecuador, the prospects for Bernardo Arévalo after his agonizing inauguration as president of Guatemala and the results of the Iowa Republican caucus. For the debate we have Catalina Gómez Ángel, 'France 24' correspondent in Iran; Jorge Raya Pons, journalist from 'El Español'; and Diego José Maza, investigative journalist, international correspondent for 'Globovisión' and researcher in human rights and transparency.