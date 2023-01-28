Ukraine and other countries, mainly European and NATO countries, lobbied hard for Germany to commit to sending units of Leopard 2 tanks to support kyiv. Although Germany did not want to encourage an escalation in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict or arouse Moscow’s anger, the Leopard 2s will eventually be shipped. Other countries like Poland, France, UK and USA will also send war tanks to Ukraine. What will this mean for the war? We analyze it in this program.

